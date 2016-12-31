There will be no game this year we will be out of.

Here are two of the best and worst local prognostications in 2016 that I am personally responsible for giving flight in this space.

The worst is mine. It was a commentary printed July 30, in the dog days of summer when conference expansion talk ruled the offseason in college football.

The best is a prediction made by BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb the third week of the college football season after the 1-1 Cougars lost at Utah when a two-point conversion failed at the goal line at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The mea culpa? That’s Latin, which sort of means “my bad.”

Last summer I opined about the wisdom, foresight and energy of Oklahoma President David Boren, who kicked off disparity talk about his Big 12 conference with a quote that said the league was “psychologically disadvantaged” the year before.

Boren’s outspoken frankness led to almost an entire year of speculation that the Big 12 needed do something. That led to the formation of an expansion committee, chaired by Boren. That led to a late meeting in June where Big 12 presidents collected data from outside research firms. That led to presentations to the Big 12 by dozens of schools.

In the middle of all that, I interpreted this to mean that the league was serious about expansion. Boy. It was a troll job. I got hooked, line and sinker.

What we got in October was a Big 12 doing nothing but rattling TV partners in a hunt for more money. What we got was one of the most embarrassing displays of disrespect to about 20 universities, including most of the American Athletic Conference. It was nothing but a beauty pageant, where contestants got dolled up and nobody was chosen for anything.

Mea culpa? Yes, for getting caught in the backdraft of a lot of hot air. And praising Boren as a visionary.

The best local prediction in 2016 I believe came from Lamb, the former head coach at Southern Utah University whom Kalani Sitake hired as he assembled his first Division I staff after being hired by BYU December 2015.

Following a victory over Arizona and a razor thin loss at Utah, Lamb made a declaration that actually became part of an NCAA record when the difference between BYU being undefeated and losing four games was eight points.

On Sept. 16, this is what I reported when Lamb was asked by a reporter where BYU’s players were emotionally after leaving Rice-Eccles Stadium with a close loss on their minds.

“I have to rely on what I know about this team,” said Lamb. “This is a team of warriors. There will be no game this year we will be out of. We have a solid group of tacklers, and that’s the first ingredient, you need to compete week in and week out.

“We have playmakers on offense, and I think they are finding their stride. I think you saw at the end of the last two games what they are capable of doing. And I think you’ll see more of that. Special teams has been a real strength for us, and that speaks for the type of culture we have at BYU, the way special teams play.”

Again, “There will be no game this year we will be out of.”

And the Cougars had yet to go to Michigan State, Boise State, play the SEC’s Mississippi State and travel to Washington, D.C., to play West Virginia.

Continued Lamb, “My past experience is when you have guys committed to play defense (you win). It takes courage, dedication and sacrifice, and we have that. So games are going to be competitive and close. We have offensive players who expect to be good and expect to score.”

BYU went on to win eight of its last nine, including five in a row.

And here’s what I described as Lamb’s Socratic moment:

“The difference between winners and losers isn’t whether you win or lose. Winners are inspired to win, and they are inspired to win even more when they lose to get that winning feeling back. Losers, when they win, they are satisfied and they lose focus and concentration. Losers, when they lose, they give up. We don’t have players like that in our program. “

I like that quote. May we all be winners in 2017.

Have a Happy New Year, folks.