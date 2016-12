BOUNTIFUL — A stretch of 500 South in Bountiful closed to traffic after a tanker truck carrying ethanol overturned about 10 a.m. Saturday, the South Davis Metro Fire Agency said.

The agency said shortly after 1 p.m. that the ethanol had been transferred to another vehicle and work was underway to remove the overturned truck. The road between 550 West and 650 West remained closed.

No injuries or evacuations of the area were reported, although hazardous materials crews responded to the scene.