SANDY — A man reported driving the wrong way on I-15 at about 400 South early Saturday morning evaded authorities until a Utah Highway Patrol car deliberately collided with his vehicle at about 11400 South, trooper Evan Kirby said.

"Troopers got into position and were able to stop the vehicle with a collision," Kirby said, after several attempts to get the driver to pull over failed when he drove around them despite flashing lights.

There were no injuries, but one UHP car was totaled and another damaged but driveable after the incident, Kirby said. He said the driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities received reports of the wrong-way driver about 3:30 a.m. and tried to stop him at about 5300 South and 6800 South, Kirby said, before setting up multiple vehicles to "really box the car in to get it stopped."