RIVERTON — Riverton advanced to the championship game of its own holiday tournament on Friday night, and did so playing the scrappy brand of basketball coach Skyler Wilson would like to see from his team every night.

Capitalizing on its significant size advantage, Riverton pounded the ball inside all night against Wasatch, eventually pulling away in the final few minutes for the 69-62 victory.

“I liked how we were able to get the ball inside and play to our strengths. They were really fronting us, it was hard, but we just kept going after it, and it wasn’t pretty sometimes, but I tell our team that’s how we have to play,” said Wilson.

Of Riverton’s 20 baskets, 15 came at the rim as Wasatch had a difficult time dealing with the size.

Brock Anderson did most of the damage inside as he racked up a game-high 28 points one night after he scored 26 points in a win over Cyprus.

“He’s really getting a lot better, he’s tough inside and he can step out and shoot a little bit and he likes to run in transition,” said Wilson.

With the victory, Riverton advances to face Dixie in Saturday’s championship game at 3:15 p.m. Wilson believes it’s an important game for the Silverwolves as they look to build momentum heading into the Region 4 gauntlet beginning next week.

“We know how good our region is, and we need to have some confidence if we’re going to do well in that region, and I think (a win) can really help with that,” said Wilson.

Friday’s semifinal win will help too, because Wasatch made Riverton work until the final horn.

The ’Wolves seemed comfortably in control, up 43-31 with just 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Wasatch responded with a quick 9-0 run to whittle the deficit to 43-40 with 7:20 left in the fourth.

A minute later, Wasatch guard Eli Ballstaedt tied the game at 45-45 with his second 3-pointer of the game as he finished with a team-high 27 points.

Riverton quickly responded with a 3-point play from Nate Headrick to pull back ahead 48-45 with 5:41 remaining.

The dagger for Wasatch came less than three minutes later when Ryen Edwards buried Riverton’s only 3-pointer of the game and 15 seconds later Anderson followed with a dunk, stretching the lead to 58-50 with 2:50 remaining.

The Silverwolves iced it from there, making 11 of 12 from the free-throw line to improve to 6-4 this preseason.

Along with Anderson’s big night, Headrick chipped in 11 points inside while Tanner Thacker added 10.

James Edward is the Deseret News prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer. EMAIL: jedward@deseretnews.com