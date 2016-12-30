Tulsa, Oklahoma – The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 Friday night at BOK Center.

The win extends Utah’s winning streak to three-straight games to start the four-game road trip.

Utah is also 3-0-1-0 in their last four games. The Grizzlies controlled the game throughout as they outshot Tulsa (18-12-3-0) 34-17.

After two goals for both sides in the first 10:11, the game stayed 2-2 until Tim Daly’s game-winner 2:25 into overtime to cap off his three-point night of one goal and two assists.

Utah goaltender Troy Redmann stopped 15 of 17 shots and the final 14 looks that he saw to complete the contest and improve to 3-2-1-0.

Ralph Cuddemi (8) walked in to the left circle for his fourth goal in five games to start the scoring 2:56 into the contest. Tim Daly and Brad Navin drew assists.

Tulsa scored two goals in 1:46 to take a 2-1 lead at 6:37 before the Grizzlies tied the contest on the power-play with a Jon Puskar goal 10:11 into the contest. Puskar scored his ninth of the season on a second attempt in front from Cam Reid and Daly again.

The game stayed 2-2 as the Grizzlies hit three posts in the second period and were denied on one breakaway and two odd-man rushes by Tulsa goaltender Colin Stevens.

Daly took a feed from Ralph Cuddemi (one goal, one assist) and walked in for the backhander to end the contest.

