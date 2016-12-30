PROVO — After compiling a 10-4 record on the season while fighting some unique challenges along the way, the BYU men's basketball team will take on a whole new challenge when squaring off against Loyola Marymount (7-5) on Saturday.

The challenge? It simply involves playing a game on an opponent's home floor — something the Cougars have yet to do this season.

Sure, the team has played several games away from the Marriott Center — five, to be exact — but all those game were played at neutral venues.

It's a unique position that BYU coach Dave Rose hasn't been in before, at this stage of a season, but his players are excited to finally play on an opponent's home floor, and the challenges that come with it.

“Away games are difficult. They’re a challenge, but I’m excited,” said freshman guard TJ Haws, who is playing for the first time since serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “It’s been about two and a half years — three years since I’ve had a true away game, so I’m looking forward to it and it will be a fun challenge for us.”

Haws headed some very efficient production from the Cougar guards in an 89-59 win over Santa Clara on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 freshman went 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with 17 points.

Rose was satisfied with his guards' efficiency against the Broncos, but hopes to see more efficiency from other positions against the Lions.

“We need our big guys to be really efficient on the road,” Rose said. “And (this) will be a test for us. It’s our first true road game and hopefully we’re ready for what we’ll see on Saturday afternoon.”

The Lions are coming off of a 72-60 home loss to Saint Mary's in their WCC conference opener. They're led by 5-11 point guard Brandon Brown, who averages 15 points and 5.2 assists on the season.

Saturday's game tips off at 2 p.m. MT time and will be televised live on ROOT RM.

DIFFERENT PACE: Rose was pleased with his team's offensive output on Thursday, believing players are becoming more and more used to playing with one another — particularly with two players.

“I think a lot of it is getting used to the two point guards,” Rose said. “I think that TJ (Haws) brings one kind of a pace to us and L.J. (Rose) is more of a patient point guard, looking for other guys, and I think that’s sort of rubbed off on the team.”

Both Rose and Haws start, with Rose typically running the point and Haws playing at one of the two off-guard positions. Haws then takes the lead at the point when Rose checks out.

BENCH READY: BYU's bench has proven ready from the get-go in recent games, with players such as freshman guard Steven Beo providing instant contributions when subbing in. Beo went 4 of 4 from the field against the Broncos and spoke enthusiastically about his role, along with his teammates on the bench, after the game.

“The bench is dialed in,” Beo said. “We’re in there the whole time and so when we go in, we’re ready to go. I think the bench has matured a lot and I think it helps when big guys like Yoeli (Childs) get in foul trouble that we have guys ready to step in and do their part.”

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney