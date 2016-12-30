Enjoying the journey, enjoying the process, I definitely believe in, especially after what I've been through.

Another Pau'u will soon be in Provo.

Neil Pau'u, the younger brother of BYU Cougars sophomore linebacker Butch Pau'u, confirmed with the Deseret News on Friday that he will begin classes at the university in January and join his brother on the Cougars' roster.

Scout.com first reported the news.

Neil Pau'u's career at BYU has been a long time in the making. He committed to the Cougars as a sophomore at Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif. all the way back in 2012, but his scholarship offer was pulled when he was a senior in 2014.

Pau'u did not sign with another university in high school, and left on his LDS mission to Salt Lake City soon after graduation. A few months prior to his return home, his mother told him BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had reached out about him going to Provo upon the completion of his mission.

"Enjoying the journey, enjoying the process, I definitely believe in, especially after what I've been through," he said by phone Friday.

At 6-foot-5 and about 210 pounds, Pau'u said he has discussed the possibility of playing at a number of positions, but he envisions himself most at wide receiver.

"I guess I'll just see how it goes through spring and summer ball, and then come fall they should have a position, if not before that," he said.

Pau'u becomes the 19th player to commit to BYU as part of its 2017 recruiting class.

Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ryanwmcdonald.