OGDEN — Police responded to an "active scene" where one person was shot Friday evening in Ogden.

The scene was in the area of 27th Street and Adams Avenue, Ogden police said. People are asked to stay away from the 2600 South and 2700 South blocks in that area.

"The shooting scene is not secured," the agency said on Twitter.

The Weber County Homicide Task Force, as well as gang and major crimes detectives, responded to the area. A SWAT unit was also called out.

No other information, including the condition of the person shot, was immediately known. More details will be reported as they become available.