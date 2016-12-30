Carl was a coaching icon in the volleyball community and was recognized worldwide as one of the very best teachers, strategist and innovators the sport has ever known.

BYU lost its second hall of fame former coach in as many days when former men's volleyball coach Carl McGown died Friday at the age of 79, the school confirmed.

McGown coached at BYU from 1990-2002, compiling a 225-137 record while helping the program transition from club level to NCAA play. He led the Cougars to their first two national championships in 1999 and 2001 and was also named National Coach of the Year twice (1999 and 2001).

“Carl was a coaching icon in the volleyball community and was recognized worldwide as one of the very best teachers, strategist and innovators the sport has ever known,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a press release. “He guided our fledgling men’s program from a club team to national prominence in the NCAA. Along the way he had a profound impact on the lives of many student-athletes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan and the McGown family.”

During McGown's 13 seasons, BYU finished in the top 10 nine times. He coached 17 different All-Americans and the Cougars led the NCAA in regular-season attendance in 1990, 1993 and 1994 under his leadership.

McGown, himself an All-American as a collegiate volleyball player, was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and the BYU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

He was the head coach for the USA men's team from 1973-76 and served in different capacities with the USA team over several decades. McGown was also the temporary coach of the Swiss Men's National Team.

McGown earned four gold medals as a coach, including three in the Olympics.

His son, Chris McGown, was the head coach of the BYU men's volleyball team from 2012-15, compiling a record of 88-31 and winning two Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships. Carl McGown served as a volunteer assistant coach under his son's leadership.

In addition to his work at BYU and with national teams, McGown was the athletic director at BYU-Hawaii from 1964-68 and taught at the University of Oregon and Cal-Berkeley before joining the BYU faculty in 1972.

McGown earned his bachelor's degree in education from BYU in 1963 and his master's in 1964, with a Ph.D. from Oregon in 1971. He was married to wife Susan and the couple had two children, Chris and Paul.

“Carl McGown is one of the great volleyball minds in the history of the sport,” current BYU men’s volleyball coach Shawn Olmstead said in a press release. “His ability to analyze the game and his team’s training from a unique perspective was why coaches from around the world knocked on his door. Carl loved volleyball and he loved learning. Playing for Carl was a dream come true. He pushed us and coached us as only Carl could. He loved each one of his players through the good and bad times. The greatest life lessons I learned were with Carl away from the court. He had that kind of impact on everyone who played for him.”