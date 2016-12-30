SALT LAKE CITY — It's not quite an emergency session, but the board members in charge of 109,000 acres of Utah school trust lands within the new Bears Ears National Monument are going to convene a special meeting next week.

Kim Christy, deputy director of the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, said the board will meet Friday to discuss the implications of President Barack Obama's designation of the Bears Ears Monument earlier this week.

"We share the frustrations that have already been exhibited by numerous elected officials, citizens and other stakeholders," Christy said. "Embedded in this designated footprint are 109,000 acres of school trust lands. That leaves us with how to try to deal with what all this means."

School trust lands are parcels granted to states by Congress upon achieving statehood and are managed, or held in trust, to generate revenue for 12 state institutions, primarily public schools. The scattered checkerboard parcels in many instances have been consolidated over time, but the majority of Utah's 3.4 million acres of trust lands remain isolated and surrounded by federal land.

In the case of the Bears Ears Monument, 15,000 acres were consolidated through land exchanges with the Bureau of Land Management. The Bluff Block was leased to EOG Resources for oil and gas development, which is now in question, Christy said.

The western two-thirds of that land is now within the monument footprint, as well as a southern portion of the acreage.

The school trust lands administration, which has given deadlines to EOG Resources to commence exploratory drilling, must now grapple with a new monument's impacts on that lease.

Christy said the majority of the school trust land parcels within the monument boundaries are leased to ranchers for grazing and will be honored for the duration of their 15-year term, pending an exchange, or renegotiated should conditions change.

Grazing, according to Obama's monument proclamation, will continue as before with the new designation, but new land management plans could result in modifications.

"It is the intent of the administration to allow grazing to continue on those federal lands," which would not immediately impact school trust leases for the same purpose, Christy said.

Unlike federal land management agencies like the BLM or the Forest Service, the school trust lands administration does not manage its acreage with an eye toward resource protection, multiple use or recreation values, but rather to produce the maximum revenue possible.

Trust lands, according to Utah state law and court rulings, are not even regarded as public lands, but their management for revenue — a mandate from Congress — brings harsh condemnation from environmental critics.

In October, the administration was widely criticized by environmental and conservation groups for its half-million dollar sale of 400 acres at Comb Ridge in the Bears Ears Monument footprint. The parcel brought in an additional $200,000 over the asking price, sold to a Utah farming corporation.

The land was put on the auction block at the request of interested bidders — which the school trust lands administration has the discretion to honor or reject — but potential revenue from a sale is better than acreage producing very little revenue for the trust fund, Christy said.

Christy said the lands inside the new monument don't generate a huge amount of revenue, but the long-term implications of having those parcels surrounded by the restrictions of a monument are troubling.

"It clearly raises the bar on being able to fully develop those resources," he said. "It creates a chokehold for us to fully exercise our mandate."

Those with SITLA leases adjacent to what had been BLM land open to potential oil and gas development, as an example, aren't going to sink a well on a square mile school trust land parcel.

"It's really not practical for us to try to manage those lands," he said.

When the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument was designated in 1996, the school trust lands within those boundaries were ultimately traded out within a few short years.

"It was a modern day miracle that without question was unprecedented," Christy said. "We have literally worked for decades with Congress on land trades to no avail."

Christy gave credit to then Gov. Mike Leavitt and the interior secretary at the time, Bruce Babbitt, who worked through a complicated deal to bring a $50 million payment to the trust lands' permanent fund and produce a significant land exchange.

Tim Donaldson, the School Children's Trust director for the Utah State Office of Education, said a similar mechanism for the Permanent Fund and hold it harmless from the monument designation is critical.

"We want the public education system to be held harmless financially."

Donaldson said the monument will manage the land to protect cultural resources and the landscape, crafting travel management plans and defining recreation access.

In contrast, the school trust lands administration must still have legal access to its lands and has a different mandate.

"It is a formula for conflict unless we can be fairly compensated for those lands."