"THE WOMAN WITH NO NAME," by Kelly Nelson, Walnut Springs Press, $17.99, 250 pages (f)

Colton Murdock's goal for his week-long hunt in Utah's Manti La-Sal National Forest was finding the mammoth buck he'd heard about, not a beautiful, injured woman with amnesia in "The Woman with No Name." But when Colt finds the woman, whose eyes match the color of the sky so he nicknames her Skye, he can't help from being drawn into the mystery of how she became injured, why she's in the mountains alone and who she is.

In the days it takes to make it down the mountain, Colt knows that his life has been changed by the kind and gorgeous woman he has grown to care for — especially when they get back to civilization and she's recognized as Lily Vanasche and he gets charged with her kidnapping and a bank robbery. When the real bank robber returns, threatening Lily, Colt and she must return to the mountain to retrace Lily's steps, fight her amenesia and find the money the bank robber claims Lily has hidden from him.

Kelly Nelson's newest book, "The Woman With No Name," is a thoroughly entertaining read complete with adventure and romance. The main character, Colt, is especially likable and old-fashioned in the best way, and is a hero readers can root for.

Some of the characters in the book are nondenominational Christians. "The Woman with No Name" is a clean read with no swearing or described sexual content. There is some mildly described violence, with one incident against an animal that is mildly disturbing.

Nelson, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, does a great job of keeping the romance in the book from becoming too saccarhine. It's sweet, but not overly so, thanks to the descriptive passages of hunting and tracking that she includes as well as the balance created by suspense.

It's a fun read, made more so for people who love the outdoors, and it offers a good helping of intrigue.

Miranda H. Lotz is an avid book lover and nature enthusiast. She blogs about her journey as a mother of a special-needs child at www.timeinthevineyard.com