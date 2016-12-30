Jacob Escobedo tries to shoot a bow and arrow as Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City holds its annual Winter Fest celebration on Friday. More than 100 patients and their families took part in the festivities, which included a magic show, winter-inspired crafts and cookie decorating. The party also featured one of the most sought-out activities at Shriners Hospital functions — Fezzy’s Rescue Squad — a teddy bear clinic designed to demystify the hospital experience for children. The event was made possible through a $5,000 donation from Big O Tires.