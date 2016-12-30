A woman walks along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Salt Lake City on Friday as a thick layer of fog and smog blankets the Salt Lake Valley. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has issued a mandatory order restricting wood burning in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah and Weber counties through the rest of the year, and residents should refrain from driving as much as possible. According to KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman, weather conditions along the Wasatch Front will be dry on New Year's Eve, but snow showers will move into the area late on New Year's Day and continue into Monday, helping to clear the air. Weekend highs will be in the high 20s and low 30s, with lows in the teens. But by the middle of next week, forecasters are expecting afternoon temperatures to drop into the teens with morning temperatures in the single digits, the coldest weather the Wasatch Front has experienced in more than three years.