The Utah State football program announced Friday the hiring of David Yost as the program's offensive coordinator.

Yost spent this past season at Oregon where he was the quarterbacks coach. Yost will also coach the quarterbacks at Utah State.

“I'm very grateful for this opportunity and for the confidence that coach Wells has shown in me,” said Yost in a press release. “Being an offensive coordinator is a big responsibility and I’m looking forward to helping Utah State football.”

Yost has 23 years of experience, four of those as an offensive coordinator. Prior to Oregon, he was at Washington State.

In 2016, Yost helped guide the Ducks to an average of 491.7 yards total offense with 265.3 of those yards coming through the air. In his coaching tenure, he has participated in 10 bowl games.

“We’re excited to hire coach Yost as our new offensive coordinator,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said in a press release. “His pedigree and background as a quarterback coach and ability to develop explosive offenses will be very exciting for our fans and players alike. We welcome David, Carrie and their three kids to the Aggie football family and to Cache Valley.”

This past season, quarterbacks coach Luke Wells and wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight served as co-offensive coordinators. Wells will now coach the tight ends, while Bouknight will continue to coach the WRs with Yost take over as offensive coordinator.

