No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball heads to Chicago next week to open up the season with a pair of non-conference matches against No. 6 Lewis and No. 11 Loyola-Chicago.

No. 6 Lewis

BYU faces off against Lewis on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. CST at Neil Carey Arena. The Cougars lead the overall series history with the Flyers 13-3. BYU won the latest matchup in five sets, a neutral-site match in 2015. Lewis finished the 2016 season with a 19-13, 10-6 MIVA record, falling in five sets to Ohio State in the MIVA Tournament championship match.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

The Cougars will then compete against the Ramblers on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. CST, at Gentile Arena. BYU leads the overall series history against Loyola-Chicago, 5-3. The Cougars won the latest matchup between the two schools last year in four sets in the season opener. The Ramblers ended the 2016 season with a 20-8, 12-4 MIVA record, falling in the MIVA Tournament semifinals in four sets.

Additional match information

Saturday’s match against Loyola-Chicago will be streamed live on ESPN3. Links to live stats for both matches can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.