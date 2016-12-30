CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City field office is scheduled to begin gathering and removing excess wild horses from within and outside the Frisco Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Friday, Jan. 6.

Approximately 150 animals will be gathered and 90 removed to achieve a research population of an estimated 100 animals in the area. Some horses will be fitted with tracking devices and returned to the range as part of a research project. This will provide data on free-roaming horse movement to help the BLM improve understanding of herd behavior.

Members of the public are welcome to view the daily operations, provided the safety of the animals, staff and observers are not jeopardized and operations are not disrupted. Details will be announced daily on the BLM gather hotline at 801-539-4050.

Those interested in participating should meet at the KB Express Convenience Store/Subway at 238 S. Main in Milford, where tours will depart at 6:30 a.m.

Participants must provide their own transportation, water and food. The BLM recommends footwear and clothing suitable for harsh winter field conditions. Binoculars and four-wheel drive, high-clearance vehicles are also strongly recommended. Please note that no public restrooms will be available once the tour begins.

Public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary for safety concerns. Outdoor recreationists and visitors to the area should be aware that there will be low flying helicopters and should avoid recreational use of drones near the Frisco Mountain area. Brief road closures may also be needed to allow movement of horses during the operations.