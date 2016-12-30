SALT LAKE CITY â€” The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Kent Homberg, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 3rd District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Holmberg has served as an assistant attorney general for the state since 2012, including service as a member of the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Utah Rules of Civil Procedure. Prior to his service for the state, he was a trial attorney in Salt Lake City for several years.

To comment, contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. All statements should include the respondentâ€™s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Homberg will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Maughan on Dec. 1.

The 3rd District Court includes Tooele, Salt Lake and Summit counties.