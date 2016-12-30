BOUNTIFUL — The Utah Department of Transportation has completed a paving project on 400 North east of 500 West, and accesses on the south side of 400 North have been paved with temporary materials.

The temporary materials will be removed and replaced with permanent materials when warmer temperatures allow.

Crews are scheduled to pave the area west of 500 West to I-15, the intersections at 200 West and 500 West, and the area east of Main Street through January. They will pave any day the weather is above freezing and not raining or snowing.

More information will be provided as schedules are confirmed. For current information call 888-556-0232, ext. 2, email 400North@utah.gov or visit udot.utah.gov/go/400north.