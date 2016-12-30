SALT LAKE CITY — The 2017 state inaugural ceremony will take place at the Capitol at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert, Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Treasurer David C. Damschen and Auditor John Dougall will publicly take their oaths of office.

The event will include Herbert's inaugural address, as well as performances by BYU Vocal Point, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band. The ceremony will conclude with a 19-gun salute and flyover by the Utah National Guard.

All Utahns are invited to attend the ceremony. Limited public seating will be available, and attendees should be in place by 10:30 a.m.

As the first Monday of the calendar year falls on a state and federal holiday, the governor, lieutenant governor and other constitutional officers will be sworn in individually on Monday, Jan. 2, to maintain the continuation of executive authority in the state. The Jan. 4 event constitutes the official public swearing in and inauguration ceremony.

Parking is limited, and the public is encouraged to use a free inauguration shuttle service that will be provided from City Creek Center to the Capitol beginning at 9 a.m.