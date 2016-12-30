On Nov. 24, 2000, LaVell Edwards coached his final college football game — a 34-27 post-Thanksgiving victory over the University of Utah in a cold night game at Rice Eccles Stadium.

About two weeks later, the Deseret News published a special section commemorating Edwards' career that included columns from Edwards' wife, Patti, and his son Jim. (Edwards' daughter, Ann Cannon, was a regular Deseret News columnist for several years.)

Here's a look at what readers were treated to:

Family first: Edwards' wife, Patti, once "thought football was like the measles and would go away." When she couldn't "get rid of the ailment," she learned to love the game.

Patti Edwards wrote about the sacrifices her family made for her husband's career and the challenges of being under scrutiny from the public. But she also wrote about the positive and gratifying aspects of the profession.

"I feel that our family is closer because of football," she wrote. "Together we have basked in the glory of a win, and together we have been dejected over a devastating loss. We have been shown how to prioritize by the example of LaVell. He never brings football home after a game. He comes home full of love and gratitude for his family."

Playing for Dad: Jim Edwards, played wide receiver for his father at BYU. Jim, a self-described "blocking receiver," wrote about what it was like to experience Cougar football as both a player and a son.

"I am not bitter about not being the star, because I saw things from two vantage points," he wrote. "I was a player and a son. The player side of me wanted me to be the star. I wanted to be Jay Miller. Slow feet, great hands."

"The player side worked hard in practice for the coach," he continued. "The son side of me was glad my father had Glen Kozlowski, Mark Bellini, Adam Haysbert and a host other talented receivers. Fast feet, and great hands. The son side was glad my father had the wisdom to play those guys. I just wanted my dad to win games, which he did."

The national media: Among the comments collected from news outlets around the country was this gem from the Rocky Mountain News:

He will be missed.

And he won't be missed.

They will miss him for his dry wit, his consummate class, his accomplishments, his legacy and his myriad contributions to the game they love.

What they won't miss is getting hammered by his team year after year.

'A world-class warrior': Deseret News writer Doug Robinson told readers "what you don't know about LaVell Edwards." Like his love for growing flowers.

"He likes ordinary, common flowers," Cannon told Robinson, "but in his yard they just look better than anywhere else."

'Why was Edwards so great': Deseret News columnist Lee Benson counted the ways.

'Game day morning with LaVell': What was the coach's pregame routine? Find out here.

Numbers: NCAA records that were held by Edwards' players at the time of his retirement, and a look at his career by the numbers.