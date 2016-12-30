Offensive woes have been a major storyline surrounding the University of Utah football team ever since it joined the Pac-12 Conference, and this year fans often expressed their desire for changes to the coaching staff.

They'll get their wish, as the program announced Friday that assistant head coach/running backs coach Dennis Erickson is retiring, and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick will not be retained.

“Both Dennis and Aaron have been instrumental to the success of our program and we appreciate their contributions,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham in a statement. “Dennis is one of the most respected coaches in the history of college football and the opportunity to work side by side with him and learn from him has been an invaluable experience. Aaron has been an incredibly loyal member of our staff for many years and has been an integral part of this program’s growth.”

The 69-year-old Erickson was hired in 2013, arriving in the Beehive State with a lengthy and impressive résumé that included two national championships at the University of Miami and multiple head coaching stints in the NFL.

Roderick has been on the Utes' staff since 2005, where he has worked with offensive players in a variety of capacities.

Utah finished seventh in the Pac-12 in total offense in 2016 with transfer quarterback Troy Williams at the helm after finishing in the bottom third each year previous since joining the conference, but the team's woes in the red zone persisted throughout the season as it averaged just 29.8 points per game.

Whittingham did not cite a timetable for replacing Erickson and Roderick in the announcement.