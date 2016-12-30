OK, calm down, 2016 wasn’t all that bad.

Back in July — yes, July — Slate published a piece called “Is 2016 the worst year in history?” Though the piece was speculative of its central claim, it pointed to horrible events that have shaped the way people view the current year.

From terror attacks to the Zika virus to police shootings to Brexit.

Syria, record-hot temperatures across the country, the deaths of David Bowie and Alan Thicke.

On the surface, 2016 seems like a bad year.

“Have terrifying events truly piled up on each other in 2016, in a way they didn’t in any other year in human history? Or is it impossible to judge the awfulness of a year while it’s still unfolding?” Slate asked.

Similarly, The Independent Journal Review attested that this has been a bad year, especially with all the celebrity deaths. Major celebs like David Bowie, Prince and Alan Rickman all passed away within the year.

Brands didn’t fare well this year, either. Samsung (with its exploding phones), media companies (with fake news) and political polling (few saw Brexit or Trump coming), all suffered this year, according to Marketing Week.

So, yeah, it seems like a lot of bad. And we’re not even through the year yet. Just this month, drama has surrounded the Electoral College vote and civilians have started evacuating Aleppo, the Syrian city that’s been at the center of the country’s civil war.

We also saw the passing of celebrities Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and George Michael.

But we’ve seen some positive stories throughout the year, too. BBC News highlighted five heartwarming stories that prove 2016 isn’t the worst year ever, like when Michelle Obama met and danced with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin. Or when soccer legend Lionel Messi sent a jersey to a small boy in Afghanistan.

“If there is one thing everyone can say for 2016, it is that it will be memorable,” BBC explained. “From filth-strewn political grapples to natural disasters to terror attacks, the headlines have felt darker than ever. There have also been more than a few passings to mourn — from David Bowie to Prince. But what about those stories which have made us smile, or warmed our hearts?”

People also took to Twitter to share positive moments from the year, using the hashtag #UpsideOf2016. And though some of the tweets were sarcastic in nature, plenty of them revealed stories from real Americans who had an uplifting year.

Some celebrated their health.

Still in remission #UpsideOf2016 — Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) December 19, 2016

Others celebrated cultural events.

Got rid of those inconvenient headphone jacks on iPhones. Finally. #UpsideOf2016 — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) December 19, 2016

People honored their families, too.

#UpsideOf2016 Meeting my baby sis and nephew for the 1st time! pic.twitter.com/UJmS3KMOnc — Daryl Deliberately (@DarylALTA) December 19, 2016

Of course, people were happy to see the year end.

2017 is right around the corner. #UpsideOf2016 — Shane Pittman (@StarringShane) December 19, 2016

But Twitter got a shoutout.

#UpsideOf2016 I met a lot of great tweeps — I'llthinkofsomething (@Glennot73) December 19, 2016

#UpsideOf2016 I joined twitter and met all you great people — Donde Newyearly (@DondeGroovily) December 19, 2016

And so did love.

I started an incredible spiritual journey. I started #loveyourself42420 & spread more ❤, kindness & inspiration w/my town. #UpsideOf2016 pic.twitter.com/NllITS10XU — Shawna Billingham-Ge (@shawnakb) December 19, 2016