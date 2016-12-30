Brigham Young University kept the lights on at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday night to honor its Hall of Fame coach who died Thursday morning at the age of 86.

Fans created a makeshift memorial at the cougar statue located on the southwest corner of the stadium, and people visited the stadium well into the night to remember LaVell Edwards, who served as the Cougars' football coach from 1972-2000.

On his watch, Edwards led BYU to the 1984 national championship and compiled a 257-101-3 record while guiding the Cougars to 20 conference titles.