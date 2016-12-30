Here’s the news of the day for Dec. 30.

LaVell Edwards remembered

On Thursday, prolific Brigham Young University football coach LaVell Edwards passed away after a decline in health over the past few weeks, according to the Deseret News. Close friends said Edwards fell and broke his hip. He died Thursday at 86 years old.

A number of people throughout the BYU and sports community paid homage to the coach in the waking hours after his death. A wealth of Deseret News sports writers shared their thoughts on his death and legacy, while BYU and the Utah Jazz paid tribute to the former coach, who won BYU a national championship in 1984, with videos.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards family after the passing of the great LaVell. pic.twitter.com/pYiSPEj1SE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2016

Edwards became the No. 1 trending item on Twitter throughout the United States Thursday morning, too. It inspired responses from national sports media members, including Steve Young, who played under Edwards at BYU.

"It's a tough time for all of us," Young, an ESPN analyst, said Thursday, according to ESPN. "The No. 1 quality that coach had was a gift — I'm going to say it was from heaven — that he had the ability to look at you and get a sense of you and be able to have a vision for your future. To see things that you didn't see, to see potential in you that you didn't know about. … It was personal to you.

"He had the ability to see around the corner and it was individual. Football is the ultimate people sport, and you have to have people skills, and he had the ultimate people skills. It was a gift."

Keep an eye on Deseret News for more Edwards coverage.

Vladimir Putin responds to Obama’s sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, President Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia, saying that 35 Russian diplomats must leave the country. The decision came in response to Russia’s alleged hacking and handling of the 2016 presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t having it.

According to the New York Times, Putin announced that he wouldn’t retaliate against the United States, deciding not to close any diplomat facilities or eject his diplomats.

“Mr. Putin said he did not want to deprive children of access to a recreational area on an island in the Moscow River that his foreign minister had recommended closing,” according to The Times. “He went one step further, inviting all children of American diplomats accredited in Russia to celebrate the New Year and the Russian Orthodox Christmas with him at the Kremlin. (Their parents are presumably welcome; no date was announced.)”

Putin also hopes to keep U.S. and Russian relations peaceful before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to the Times.

Why 2016 just won’t end

Sorry to those who want 2016 to be over. You’re going to have to wait an extra second.

As NPR reported, 2016 will add a leap second to its life. The International Earth Rotation announced earlier this summer that it would be necessary to add that second so that our clocks would match the rotations of the planet.

The world has added leap seconds throughout the last 40 years. The world added a leap second back in June of last year.

Peter Whibberley, a research scientist with the U.K.'s National Physical Laboratory, said leap seconds are important for us to keep track of time, according to NPR.

"Atomic clocks are more than a million times better at keeping time than the rotation of the Earth, which fluctuates unpredictably. Leap seconds are needed to prevent civil time drifting away from Earth time. Although the drift is small — taking around a thousand years to accumulate a one-hour difference — if not corrected, it would eventually result in clocks showing midday before sunrise."

Utah’s most Googled phrase is …

“Gilmore Girls” may have been one of Utah’s most popular TV shows.

It was, after all, the most Googled items by Utahns in 2016.

According to Estately, an information website on buying and renting homes, the phrase “Gilmore Girls” proved to be the most Google phrase by Utahns, along with many popular 2016 movies, like “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Finding Dory” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

As I wrote this week, the trends across the country offer a glimpse at some of the year’s biggest pop culture events. Oklahoma, for example, Googled “Kevin Durant Decision” more than any other state, which was a response to the NBA star’s decision to the leave the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can find out more about your state here.

Will 'Gilmore Girls' return?

Speaking of “Gilmore Girls,” the show may be in line for a return.

Netflix posted a cryptic tweet Thursday that alludes to a possible sequel series of the four-part miniseries available on the streaming service.

The post includes some spoilers for the show, so be warned.