In Alex Boye’s new music video, he’s on the search for the promised land.

The new song, “Promised Land," is now available on iTunes and features Al Fox Carraway, the self-described 'tattooed Mormon.' Carraway plays his brother’s love interest in the video.

In the song, Boye blends jovial, happy-go-lucky lyrics with a motivational melody. He sings about how he’s been on the search for a place where he can succeed and survive. Viewers will recognize scenes of the video filmed in City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Watch below.

Boye, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made headlines earlier ths month for singing a cover song for a Pepsi commercial.

