Earlier this month, James Taylor was among those honored at the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors and Garth Brooks was among those to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter. The Kennedy Center posted videos from the event on Tuesday and the clip of Brooks covering Taylor’s “Shower the People” is now trending on YouTube.

Brooks becomes emotional during the tribute, which has been viewed over 200,000 times on YouTube. Other honorees included the Eagles and Al Pacino. Watch the video here.