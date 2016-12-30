The BYU Cougars started the West Coast Conference portion of the season in fine fashion with a resounding 89-59 win over the Santa Clara Broncos at the Marriott Center on Thursday night.

Eric Mika led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds while TJ Haws added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Cougars improved to 10-4 on the season and 1-0 in league play.

Steven Beo chipped in a with career-high 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance while handing out three assists in 24 minutes.

Nate Kratch was the only Bronco to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Why the Cougars won

The Cougars had one of their best shooting nights of the season, connecting on 53.3 percent of their shots, including a blistering 9 for 14 from 3-point land (64.3 percent).

They also did an exceptional job taking care of the basketball with just eight turnovers.

The turning point

Holding a 12-9 lead early in the game, the Cougars went on an 18-2 run to blow the game wide open.

Jamal Aytes was huge during the stretch as he scored all eight of his points.

What it means

The Cougars did exactly what they needed to do to come away with an important home win.

Unsung hero

While Nick Emery finished with just seven points and four rebounds, he had a terrific defensive performance as he held the Broncos' leading scorer, Jared Brownridge, to just eight points on 2-for-8 shooting.

Grading the performances

BYU

It may have been the best the Cougars have played all season. They moved the ball for easy looks, didn't turn the ball over and shot lights out from beyond the arc in the easy win.

The one place where they did struggle was at the free-throw line where they converted on just 16 of 24 attempts.

Grade: A-

Santa Clara

The Broncos played a very clean game, giving up just seven offensive rebounds and turning the ball over only eight times, but just couldn't make enough shots to stay close.

They shot just 21 for 69 from the floor (30.4 percent), including 7 for 31 from 3-point land (22.6 percent).

Grade: C-

Three telling stats

The 64.3 percent the Cougars shot from beyond the arc was by far their best outside shooting performance of the season. The previous high came in the win over Colorado when they shot 47.4 percent.

Thanks to a season-low eight turnovers, the Cougars had a season-best 2.25-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The 30.4 percent shooting from the Broncos was their second-worst shooting performance of the season. The only game in which they shot worse was in a 55-40 loss to San Jose State on Dec. 3 when they made 28.3 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Up next

The Cougars are on the road to face off against Loyola Marymount on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are 7-5 on the season, but 0-1 in WCC play after falling to Saint Mary's 72-60.

They are led by Brandon Brown, who is averaging 15 points on 40.7 percent shooting from distance while adding a team-leading 5.2 assists.

Another player to watch is Stefan Jovanovic, who is averaging 11.1 points a night on 64 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 5.3 rebounds in 24.2 minutes.