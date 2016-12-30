Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports looked at the impact that LaVell Edwards had on college football after Edwards' passing Thursday.

Mandel and Feldman wrote, "Fans under a certain age would have a hard time fathoming the enormity of the impact Edwards had on the sport we know today."

After discussing his path as a coach and his relationship with former assistant Norm Chow, Mandel and Feldman continued talking about Edwards' legacy. They wrote, "Edwards’ legacy is all over the game of football, from high school to the NFL, but it’s the path his program paved that has others trying to expand horizons.

"Every Boise State, Western Michigan and other non-traditional school out there trying to crash college football’s Teflon power structure? They’re all following in the footsteps of Edwards’ teams at BYU."

Eddie Timanus of USA Today also looked at all the things Edwards brought to the game of football.

Timanus wrote, "Modern football watchers might find it hard to believe, but there was a time when the forward pass was little more than an afterthought in the sport. LaVell Edwards was among the innovators who helped bring it to the forefront."

After talking about the success that Edwards had with the Cougars, Timanus mentioned some of the key figures who Edwards had a hand in developing, saying, "Ty Detmer brought home the program’s first Heisman Trophy in 1990, and a couple of Edwards’ other students, Jim McMahon and Steve Young, went on to quarterback Super Bowl champion teams. Gifford Nielsen and Marc Wilson also were high draft picks.

"Edwards’ NFL influence hardly stops there, however; his former assistants who’ve enjoyed considerable professional coaching success include Mike Holmgren and Brian Billick, who would lead their team to Super Bowls. Andy Reid has won 172 games in his 18 seasons."

Hayward a possible first-time all-star

Fran Blinebury of NBA.com looked at six players who have a chance to become first-time all-stars and Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward made the list at No. 5.

After talking about having competition from Rudy Gobert for the All-Star Game, Blinebury wrote, "Hayward’s shooting could be better, but he’s averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals and is one of those guys that never seems to run out of skills. He’s already going to hit it big next summer in the free agent market. A debut in the All-Star Game would be a nice springboard."