SALT LAKE CITY — After the two sides failed to reach a financial agreement following months of negotiations, NBC affiliate KSL-TV was made unavailable to Dish Network customers in the Salt Lake TV market beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The station has "gone dark" because the two parties have been unable to come to terms on what Dish Network will pay KSL-TV for the right to carry the channel, the station said in a statement shared with Dish customers.

"To be clear, we are not asking for an amount that would require a rate increase for customers," said Tanya Vea, vice president and general manager of the KSL Media Group, in a statement sent to the Deseret News. "Nor are we asking for anything more than DISH already pays for the right to carry other channels. What we are asking is directly in line with what we receive from all other cable and satellite systems."

Multiple requests for comment from Dish Network went un-returned Thursday evening.

KUTV, a CBS affiliate, and the local Fox station, have also been blacked out on Dish Network during similar negotiations this year, Vea said.

"Fox was off (that) service for months," she said.

Vea stressed that KSL-TV remains available on other networks and can be accessed for free with an antenna or on the station's Roku or Apple TV apps.

"We are working on a resolution and hope to get one very soon," she said. "KSL would prefer to be available to DISH subscribers."