I am a local schoolteacher on a mission to visit all 413 national park units. Out of the 176 that I’ve visited, one strong theme has emerged — our country has a shameful history of taking whatever we want from the Native Americans if we think it will make us money. It seems as though we are only generous to Native American tribes when it is convenient and there’s no profit to be gained. We have a chance to change this destructive pattern and do what is good and right by making Bears Ears a national monument.

Politicians are trying to make it seem as though Utah citizens are opposed to this monument, but that is not the case. We are tired of corrupt politicians whose primary concern is profit rather than people. We care about protecting the wilderness and treating Native Americans with respect and dignity. My hope (though perhaps naive) is that politicians will stop prioritizing their hidden agendas and instead support Bears Ears National Monument. Protecting this land and all the archaeological sites within it would benefit all Americans and create a proud legacy of sustainability and fairness.

Erin Bramscher

Salt Lake City