PROVO — The word "patience" isn't one usually associated with BYU basketball, given coach Dave Rose's preference for an up-tempo offensive system. Yet when talking about the progress of his team, Rose uses the word constantly and did so on Thursday, following BYU's 89-59 rout of Santa Clara in the Cougars' West Coast Conference opener.

The Cougars used balanced scoring, stingy defense and, yes, a lot of patience on the offensive end to put up a somewhat surprising high point total, despite the somewhat slowed-down pace.

“I liked the feel of our team tonight,” Rose said. "… I really liked our patience in working for good shots."

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

The Cougars were led again by Eric Mika, who got the team started quickly before finishing with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds. The 6-foot-10 sophomore scored eight of BYU's first 12 points as the Cougars led out to a 12-6 lead.

Shortly thereafter came an 18-5 run, as that lead was extended to 30-11 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half. Key to the run was TJ Haws playing effectively from the point, eventually finishing with 17 points on 5-6 shooting, along with six assists and five rebounds.

Contributing heavily off of the bench was Jamal Aytes, who subbed in early for the foul-troubled Yoeli Childs and scored eight points on 4-4 shooting in his eight minutes of first-half play. Also helping considerably was guard Steven Beo, who finished with 12 points on 4-4 shooting from the field.

Overall, the Cougars managed to hit 53.3 percent of field goal attempts and 64.3 percent from 3-point range.

“I don’t think we’ve hit our potential yet, but we’re finding a good flow on offense,” Haws said of the team's offensive efficiency. “I think we’re getting more comfortable with each other.”

As for Aytes' play, Rose said, "Jamal is one of these guys who will get a gold star forever because he went through so many discouraging things. He's now at a point where he can really help our team. And that's all he really wants to do — to help us, and he really doesn't have any other kind of agenda."

Lending nicely to the offensive efficiency was stingy defensive play that limited the Broncos to just 30.4 percent shooting from the field while holding leading scorer Jared Brownridge to just eight points on 2-8 shooting from the field. Again it was Nick Emery drawing the defensive assignment as primary defender of the opponent's leading scorer, and who more than held his own guarding Brownridge.

“I think Nick did as good a job as I’ve seen this year on Brownridge, as far as getting to him on the catch,” Rose said. “He doesn’t play many games in his career where he doesn’t score double figures, and Nick kind of reminded me of (Jackson Emery) tonight.”

The Cougars entered the half up 44-26 and then slowly built the lead throughout the second — winning going away while Rose was able to empty his bench.

For Rose, it was a satisfying start to the WCC season and a good way to come off of a week-long break over the Christmas holiday.

“You always wonder what you’re going to get, and I was pleased with the first half of that game,” Rose said. “Tonight we put a good first half together and a really good second half with our ability to be patient offensively, and to get the ball to spots where we wanted.”

With the win, BYU improves its record to 10-4 on the year and 1-0 in WCC play. Next up for the Cougars is a road game versus Loyola Marymount this Saturday.

