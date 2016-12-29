PROVO — BYU paid tribute to former Cougar football coach LaVell Edwards during the men’s basketball team’s game against Santa Clara on Thursday night, showing a video presentation on the scoreboard at the Marriott Center.

Edwards died Thursday morning at the age of 86. He coached the BYU football teams from 1972-2000, leading the Cougars to the 1984 national championship and 20 conference championships.

The Utah Jazz also paid their respect to Edwards during the team's game against Philadelphia.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards family after the passing of the great LaVell. pic.twitter.com/pYiSPEj1SE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2016

The Hall of Fame coach was also honored at the stadium that bears his name, as BYU turned on the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.