SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night outside ARUP Blood Services.

A man approached a woman in the parking lot of the facility around 5 p.m. and shot her multiple times, killing her, University of Utah police confirmed. The man then shot himself, the agency said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. Multiple buildings on the campus were locked down for less than an hour, according to police.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to the shooting, university police said.

No other information about the incident was immediately known. More details will be reported as they become available.