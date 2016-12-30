PLAIN CITY — If the Fremont High girls basketball team ever needed a confidence-builder and a momentum boost going into the start of Region 1 play next week, this was it.

The Silver Wolves withstood a fierce second-half comeback by a strong Copper Hills squad, then displayed some superb free-throw shooting in crunch time to grab a 57-51 non-league victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon.

"I felt our defense was definitely the difference," said Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout. "Trying to slow down Copper Hills — because you're really not going to stop ’em, you're going to try to contain ’em — is hard to do.

"They're very good and we knew what they're really good at. They have a lot of really good shooters; they're very athletic, and we just thought we'd have to contain their dribble-drives and try to contain their 3-point shooting, which is really hard to do.

"We've lost a lot of close ones, and to be able to pull out some close ones in the last two games, it helps build their self-confidence and let them think, 'We're OK. We're moving in the right direction and we're improving,'" she said. "I'm really pleased with how they play together and share the ball."

Senior guard Berklee Lerohl led the way for the Wolves with 18 points, while Ivy Palfreyman added a dozen, Abby Broadbent and Berkley Larsen contributed seven points apiece and Karstyn Peterson chipped in with six more for Fremont (4-5).

Larsen, Peterson and Lerohl combined to hit 8-of-8 free throws in the final 2½ minutes to prevent Copper Hills (9-2) from overtaking Fremont down the stretch.

"We do strive to do that, for sure,” Dalebout said of her team's clutch foul shooting. "We've actually lost a few close games because of that, and so we've tried to improve on that.”

"We played together and always just trust in each other and were able to do our thing as a team," said Lerohl. "We've been in tight situations before, and so now we just erase it (the pressure). … If we work together, we can do good things."

Fremont jumped on the Grizzlies early, building an early 9-2 lead and stretching the margin to 13 points, 24-11, in the second quarter behind the strong play of Lerohl.

But thanks to the scoring of Breaunna Gillen, who hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second period, the Grizzlies got back within 27-19 at halftime. Then with Kate Sisler leading the way, Copper Hills opened the third quarter with an impressive 14-2 run to grab a 33-29 lead.

"That's something we've got to figure out in the third quarter, I don't know what it is," Dalebout said. "They came out and they got the uncontested layup, which we had fought to not give up the entire game. And then they came down and hit a three.

"We knew they would come out and try to take it right at us, but we did not respond really well at the beginning of the third quarter."

Dalebout drew a technical foul after giving one of the officials an earful early in the third quarter.

"I'm a little out of my mind today — that's what I'm gonna blame it on," said Dalebout, who's fighting a cold. "I'm on some cough medicine."

Fremont didn't fold, instead putting together an 11-6 run of its own to reclaim a 40-39 edge on Lerohl's buzzer-beating jumper at the third stop.

Palfreyman paced the Silver Wolves' strong fourth-quarter start, as they steadily moved out to a 47-43 lead. And despite the gritty play by freshman spark plug Eleyana Tafisi, the Grizzlies — who shot just four free throws in the entire game — could not catch Fremont with its slick foul shooting after that.

"I thought the leadership was really nice at the end of the ballgame," Dalebout said. "We took care of the ball decently, and we've played a lot of close games this year.”

The Fremont coach also had plenty of praise for Lerohl.

"She played really confident and really savvy the entire game for us," Dalebout said of her steady senior guard. "She's not a very vocal kid, but she's starting to assert herself a little bit more, and it's been pretty cool. She's a great shooter and a really good ballplayer. She's awesome to coach, she really is."

Sisler hit a pair of 3-pointers and was in double digits for Copper Hills with 10 points, while Tafisi finished with seven for the Grizzlies, who'd been outscoring opponents by more than 20 points per game but saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

