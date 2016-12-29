"I rarely think of a game, of a championship. I think more about relationships, I think more about the people."

As the son of a Colorado State University professor, I grew as a teen in Fort Collins, Colorado, first attending CSU football games and later hawking pop, popcorn and game programs down the aisles of Hughes Stadium. I didn’t know much about BYU back then, other than the Cougars regularly beat the hometown Rams. Back in the 1970s, most everybody regularly beat the Rams.

One summer evening, Dad dragged me to the local LDS meetinghouse for one of the annual “Know Your Religion” series, a barnstorming-like circuit of BYU and LDS speakers spending an evening lecturing about church, education, family and other topics. Dad said he wanted us to go listen to a BYU football coach, who was part of that year’s visiting group and would be showing highlight films and talking football. And there in a small, darkened classroom on a folding chair sat LaVell Edwards, a stocky, 40-something fellow with a receding, thinning hairline. His soft-spoken voice and matter-of-fact tone competed to be heard over the hum of the 16mm film projector as he spoke not just of football but of young men and life lessons.

In reporting later for both the BYU college newspaper and since the Deseret News, I had plenty of interactions and conversations with coach Edwards. The memories are less of X's and O's, positions and players, but more dealing with opportunity and potential, service and impact. It was not mere words for him, but the mentoring man he was. I not only witnessed it but was also a recipient, in a couple of personal moments I'll always treasure.

I recall writing of his introduction as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2004:

Edwards was still pondering his career — not in terms of performance or production but rather of people.

"I rarely think of a game, of a championship," he said. "I think more about the relationships, I think more about the people."

And his greatest personal accomplishment? "That I did win enough games that I stayed employed," he quipped, adding in a more serious tone, "and that I was able to do the things that I wanted to do — to coach and to work with people."