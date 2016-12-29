SALT LAKE CITY — Two 18-year-olds suspected of shooting and killing a man they were trying to rob have violent criminal histories as juveniles, the Deseret News has learned.

Romeo Alyss Alvarez and Anthony Glen Taylor were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery after police say they attempted to rob a man and his girlfriend under the guise of buying something the man had posted for sale online, ultimately shooting and killing him.

The two suspects, who both turned 18 in the past six months, have no adult criminal history, but juvenile court records reveal both Alvarez and Taylor have previously been involved in violent criminal acts.

Police say Sebastian Salgado, 19, and his girlfriend met Alvarez and Taylor on Tuesday and agreed to drive them to a house to get money to buy an item Salgado was selling online. When they arrived at 291 E. Browning Ave., Alvarez pulled out a gun and Salgado was shot in the head during a struggle over the weapon, a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

Salgado died at the scene.

Taylor pulled Salgado's girlfriend, who had been struck during the struggle, from the car, and surveillance video in the area captured Taylor hitting and kicking the woman as she lay on the ground before the men fled, according to the report.

Police identified Alvarez, who left his wallet and identification behind in Salgado's car, and arrested him later that night. Taylor surrendered to police the next day.

From April 2009 until he turned 18 in July, Alvarez, of West Jordan, faced 10 delinquency offenses during eight separate incidents, according to a juvenile court history. Two of those offenses were felonies: marijuana production, a third-degree felony, in April 2014, and aggravated assault involving an injury, a second-degree felony, in July 2014.

Alvarez also faced misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon and fighting when he was 13, and possession of a weapon when he was 14.

On July 4, less than three weeks before he turned 18, Alvarez was charged with two class A misdemeanors for failure to stop for police and using a dangerous weapon. The case was resolved Dec. 12, though records released Thursday don't specify what the disposition was.

Taylor, address unknown, was involved in five delinquency offenses in four separate incidents from the time he was 16, including two felonies committed this year, juvenile court records indicate.

In March, Taylor was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in a carjacking. While in custody in a juvenile facility in April, Taylor was charged with assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony.

Taylor resolved the carjacking case in May and the assault case on Dec. 9, court records state.

Taylor also faced three misdemeanor charges as a juvenile, including assault, criminal trespass on school property and criminal trespass of a dwelling.

Both men are in custody in the Salt Lake County Jail. Criminal charges in Salgado's death have not yet been filed.