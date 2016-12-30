Salt Lake City, as a first-class city (over 100,000 population), was granted watershed authority and extraterritorial jurisdiction 100 years ago due to its status as a first-class city. In the next few years, there will be over seven first-class cities in Utah. The question that is now being asked is how do you update the 100-year-old watershed laws to decrease conflicts and ensure water quality.

At present, Salt Lake City Public Utilities has watershed authority over 4 million acres in six counties. Salt Lake City controls the rights to over 500,000 acre feet of water while using only 50,000 acre feet. Salt Lake City also sells 25,000 acre feet for about $25 million to other users via surplus water contracts. The majority of Utah cities exercise successful watershed protection with 300 feet on each side of the source up to 15 miles, which is about 1,100 acres of watershed. When the law was passed, no one could have imagined the growth in population, development and recreation that Utah has exhibited.

Salt Lake City also pulls water from Utah Lake to replenish streams in Salt Lake County that have had water taken out for treatment to supply drinking water. Salt Lake City recently had to stop pulling water from Utah Lake to allow Riverton’s continued use of Utah Lake water.

Salt Lake City has pointed out that it has successfully managed the watershed in the canyons. But Salt Lake City does not allow recreation in the watershed that is allowed in other watersheds like the Provo River. There are questionable interpretations of its enforcement because Utah’s Constitution allows beneficial uses that are “protected for infrequent primary contact recreation and secondary contact recreation such as wading, hunting and fishing.”

Use of the old mining roads is also under threat. The city goes so far as to not allow small indoor animals in the canyon private cabins. Although the city is responsible for the watersheds in the canyons, it has not used its income from selling water to provide sanitary facilities to the 6 million visitors a year who visit and recreate in the canyons. There is also no preparation to mitigate potentially catastrophic fires in the canyons.

Although Salt Lake City does not exercise its extraterritorial jurisdiction in most cases, it has the authority to stop development in much of northern Utah. Its authority also affects farmers in Juab, Wasatch, Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Summit counties. The city also restricts transferring of water for any use, including new developments like data centers. That control was used by politicians who said that the proposed Facebook data center would use too much of our water at the same time as the city forces 16 million gallons a day to not be used. It should be noted that the land on which the data center would be located would have used 2 million gallons a day as farmland while the data center would probably use less than 500,000 gallons a day. Wise development can decrease water use.

Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County are now planning to turn responsibility over the canyons to the federal government with the Central Wasatch Commission, which is being created to implement the Mountain Accord recommendations. The proposal insists that federal control of the canyons is necessary to protect the watershed. Watersheds cross city and county boundaries. There are obvious conflicts of overlapping watershed authority, negative effects on development and recreation, and potential effects on ranching and farming in northern Utah.

Earlier this week, the Utah Legislature’s Public Lands Commission heard testimony that showed potential problems with Utah’s watershed laws. The commission asked that the Utah Quality Growth Commission recommend changes within the next six months on how to ensure that Utah’s watershed laws continue to protect water quality and minimize the effect of water supplies on development, construction, farming, ranching and recreation. Updating Utah water laws will protect the watersheds better than federal control.

Mike Edwards is a retired U.S. Army captain who is active in his children’s schools.