The head of the Utah Department of Corrections says he is “nervous” about the possibility of having too few beds in the new state prison under development in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City. The Corrections head is justifiably worried the state could find itself in a situation it has certainly been in before, in which the inmate population swells to a point that it exceeds capacity.

It happened in the early 1980s, forcing the state to adopt an early-release program for low-risk inmates that met with mixed results. Again in the early 1990s, the prison walls bulged and the state began contracting with county jails to take custody of surplus inmates. Only six years ago, the overall prison system reached its capacity of 6,200 inmates and had to seek additional funding to contract with county jails to take custody of 1,225 additional inmates.

Are we seeing a pattern here?

Prison population levels are cyclical, influenced by trends in sentencing policies and the success of rehabilitation programs. There’s also the component of population growth, which is certainly going to continue. We happen now to be in a down cycle in the prison population, likely brought on by an emphasis on programs to reduce recidivism, as well as recent justice system reforms that have led to fewer and shorter prison sentences for certain crimes.

As a result, the existing prison, with a capacity of about 4,000 inmates, is currently housing about 3,000. The new prison is slated to have about 4,000 beds, but some legislative leaders have questioned whether that’s too many given the current prison population and the fact that the new facility is looking at some significant cost overruns.

The corrections department’s executive director, Robin Cook, has pointed out that the current down cycle might have already bottomed. He said the inmate population is beginning to grow again, as some inmates are “not succeeding in the community” and are being brought back to prison. That speaks to the need to err on the side of larger capacity at the new prison, as opposed to banking on the notion that the number of people deserving to be behind bars will remain stable or even shrink as a percentage of the general population.

But there are money worries in the mix as well. The projected costs of the new prison have climbed beyond the $550 million budgeted for the facility, and there are concerns the original estimates for construction costs could have been low. That might — but shouldn’t — encourage planners to set their sights on something in the way of a boutique prison with inadequate space to accommodate any long-term growth in the inmate population.

Those in charge of outlining the future of the land left behind when the facility at Point of the Mountain shuts down have described it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity that demands meticulous and thoughtful planning. The same goes for the replacement facility. Planners must be realistic about assessing future capacity demands and not be swayed by pressures to scale down or cut corners on an institution that needs to serve the state and its citizenry for many decades.