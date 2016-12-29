A pair of Mormon missionaries showed up in a video for a recent display of holiday celebration.

SoulPancake, which makes viral videos, recently placed a piano on the street with some holiday sheet music, hoping people would come together to celebrate.

“The result: some incredible moments of holiday cheer as strangers played music and sang together,” the video description read. “This holiday season, we invite everyone to treat your fellow people with kindness, because you never know who you might end up coraling with next to the Holiday Pop-Up Piano.”

Two of the first people to approach the piano are visibly Mormon missionaries, who play instruments in the video and cheer along with the crowd.

Watch below.

SoulPancake often publishes videos about art, culture, science and spirituality. They’re widely known for sharing the Kid President videos.

