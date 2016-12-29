SOUTH SALT LAKE — Granite School District’s third annual Parent Leadership and Empowerment Conference will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Tami Pyfer, education adviser to Gov. Gary Herbert. Following the keynote address, several breakout session will be held on such diverse topics as preventing bullying, college preparation, helping children succeed at math, selecting appropriate reading materials, internet safety and preventing child sexual abuse.

The cost is $7 per person and will cover the cost of lunch and supplies. Registration is required at graniteschools.org.

When registering for the conference, participants can sign up for three breakout sessions plus one alternate class, just in case one of their preferred classes is full.