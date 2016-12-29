PROVO — Beginning Tuesday, Community Action Services and Food Bank, 815 S. Freedom Blvd., will be open later on Wednesdays in addition to the third Saturday of each month.

The change is being made to make food and other programs — such as emergency assistance and the financial learning center — more accessible to people who are not able to come in during regular business hours.

The nonprofit organization’s new hours are Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (3 p.m. every second Monday); Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; every third Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.