SALT LAKE CITY — January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, and Utah’s 14 resorts are joining more than 300 resorts in 35 other states in offering special deals for first-time skiers and snowboarders.

Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is a national initiative that began in 2008 and strives to make learning skiing and snowboarding easy, accessible and affordable for children and adults.

“Learning to love winter recreation and lifetime sports is a great way to stay healthy all year long,” Raelene Davis, Ski Utah’s marketing director, said in a statement. “Additionally, we hope this initiative will encourage more Utahns to enjoy the state’s most famous resource, ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth.’”

Utah’s resorts will be offering deals unique to each resort. Most mountains are offering a two-hour lesson, rentals and lift ticket for $49. A complete list of resort deals and discounts can be found at skiutah.com/lssm.