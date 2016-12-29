SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is offering extra service on New Year’s Eve to help revelers enjoy the festivities without getting behind the wheel.

The last southbound TRAX trains will leave the Temple Square Station between 1:20 and 1:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The last northbound TRAX trains will leave the Gallivan Plaza and the Courthouse stations between 12:18 and 12:53 a.m.

The last S-Line train heading east will depart the Central Point Station at 1:30 a.m., and the last westbound train will depart the Fairmont Station at 1:50 a.m.

The Last FrontRunner train heading south will leave the North Temple Station at 1:03 a.m., and the last train heading north will depart the Salt Lake Central Station at 12:55 a.m.

For a complete schedule, log on to rideuta.com.