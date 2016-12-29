Real Salt Lake has offered contracts to American star Landon Donovan and an up-and-coming attacking midfielder from Slovakia, multiple reports say.

RSL appears to be attempting to reload after the departure of offensive talents Javier Morales and Burrito Martinez.

Sports Illustrated's Blake Thomsen reported that the team has offered the longtime U.S. Men's National Team player a lucrative contract.

BREAKING: The @cboehm rumors are true. I can confirm that Real Salt Lake has offered a two-year DP deal to Landon Donovan. — Blake Thomsen (@blakecthomsen) December 29, 2016

FoxSports also confirmed the original report from Soccer Wire, which said Donovan, who is Major League Soccer's all-time leader in goals (144) and assists (136), would join RSL.

RSL is also after FC Groningen's Albert Rusnak and has secured a deal to bring him to MLS, according to FoxSports Netherlands' Martijn Visscher.

FC Groningen and Real Salt Lake City have reached an agreement about the transfer of Albert #Rusnák. @MLSTransfers — Martijn Visscher (@MartijnVisscher) December 29, 2016

A graduate of Manchester City's academy, Rusnak has made 78 appearances in the Netherlands' highest level of professional soccer, scoring 13 goals.

All of RSL's new contracts are run through MLS and are subject to league approval and can take days to become official.

Email: amorton@deseretnews.com

Twitter: UtahMortReport

Blog: TheMortreport.com