Robert Pyper, head of the state Capitol grounds, clears snow from the building's steps in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting the last days of 2016 will be cold, foggy and smoggy. High temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with lows in the teens as a high pressure covers the West, trapping cold air — and pollutants — in Utah's valleys. Forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance of snow on New Year's Day, with more snow showers and much colder temperatures expected at the beginning of the week.