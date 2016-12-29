SALT LAKE CITY — Employees at the mail operations center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were evacuated Thursday in response to a suspicious package in the mailroom.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins confirmed Thursday that as Salt Lake police responded to the building, 48 S. 400 East, "employees were evacuated from the building to ensure their safety."

Salt Lake police detective Richard Chipping said the package had been at the mail operations center for a few days. A responding bomb squad scanned the item and discovered electronic items inside.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.