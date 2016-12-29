Among the things to do this week are several New Year's Eve events including dinner and dancing, Alan Cumming, "The Wizard of Oz" and the Midway Ice Castles.

EVE Winterfest

Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-midnight, various locations in downtown Salt Lake City, free-$25 (eveslc .com)

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, included with general admission, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for youths 13-14, $7.95 for children 3-12; free for children under 3, U. students and staff (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

New Year's Eve Dinner and Party

Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m., The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, $55 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Alan Cumming

Dec. 31, 8 pm., Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, $49-$189 (435-655-3114 or ecclescenter.org)

New Year's Eve Dance Party

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $20 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com/mac.htm)

Night Bright: A New Year's Eve Party

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., Museum of Natural Curiosity, 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $18 for children 3-12 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

The Wizard of Oz

through Jan. 14, 2017, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Ice Castles

through Feb. 4, 2017, dates and times vary, Homestead Resort, 700 Homestead Drive, Midway, $9.95-$18 for general, $6.95-$12 for children 4-11 (ice castles.com/midway)