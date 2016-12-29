LaVell Edwards, the head football coach at BYU from 1972 to 2000 who led the Cougars to the college football national championship in 1984, died on Dec. 29, 2016. He was 86.

Coach Edwards was born Oct. 11, 1930, to Philo and Addie Edwards and spent most of his life in Utah County. He graduated from Lincoln High in Orem before attending Utah State University. In Logan, Edwards became a football star. He played linebacker and center and was soon named team captain. He was an all-conference lineman before serving a two-year commitment in the Army.

In Logan he met Patti Covey from Wyoming, who would become his wife. They have three children, Ann Cannon, John and Jim.

After 29 seasons and 257 wins at BYU when he retired, Coach Edwards ranked as the sixth all-time winningest coach. When hired at BYU, the Cougars had won just 173 games the previous 49 years, with just one conference championship and no bowl invitations. By his retirement, BYU had 22 bowl appearances and 20 league titles.