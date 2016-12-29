Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84, the day after daughter Carrie Fisher passed away.

The reason why Reynolds died is unclear, even though she had previously recorded breathing problems, CNN reported.

But Reynolds was much more than the mother of Fisher. She was also an actress, a singer, and dancer. CNN even called her a "Hollywood triple threat."

Her career began at the age of 16, in 1948, according to IMDB, and her most recent roll was in 2015. With that long of a career comes many memorable roles, some of which can be seen below.

Singin' in the Rain

The New York Times wrote that one of Reynolds' most famed performances was in the 1952 film "Singin' in the Rain," where she starred alongside Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor at 19 years old, before she had learned to dance professionally.

Reynolds said, according to IMDB, that "'Singin' in the Rain' and childbirth were the two hardest things I ever had to do in my life."

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Another role that many know her as is that of Molly Brown, from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." According to IMDB, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for that film, and also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress â€” Comedy or Musical.

She is perhaps best known to the younger generations for the following two roles.

Charlotte's Web

Reynolds got animated with her role as the voice of the small gray spider Charlotte in the 1973 musical adaptation of E.B. White's book, "Charlotte's Web."

Halloweentown

Reynolds made her Disney Channel Original Movie debut in 1998 as Grandma Aggie in the first movie of the Halloweentown series, and would go on to appear in the following three movies as well, IMDB wrote.

Will & Grace

She also appeared in sitcoms such as "Will & Grace," which according to the New York Times, gave her new fans.

"And beginning in 1999, she won new fans with a recurring role on the NBC sitcom 'Will & Grace' as Bobbi Adler, the Debra Messing characterâ€™s gregarious, uninhibited mother, who had a tendency to burst into song (show tunes, of course)," the Times wrote.

Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, and her granddaughter, Billie Lourd.