Right in the midst of the BYU Cougars' college football national championship run in 1984, head coach LaVell Edwards addressed the Priesthood session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Semiannual General Conference.

Speaking in the October session, Edwards, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 86, gave a 13-minute address titled "Prepare for a Mission." He spoke of the impact of missionary service had on players he had coached (he was hired as the Cougars' head coach in 1972) and about traits that led to greatness on the field and in life.

"If I could draw one general conclusion, it would be that if an athlete could play well before he went on a mission, he will definitely play well when he returns; and, if an athlete could not play well before his mission, he probably won’t play well when he returns," he said, noting that 52 of his players that season had served. "However, his chances of playing well are perhaps better if he goes because he will return with a greater understanding of himself, greater leadership capabilities, better work habits, and a better knowledge of what it takes to be successful."

On the points concerning what he felt led to greatness, Edwards noted the ability of certain people to "do something well and then work hard to prepare themselves for that eventual opportunity," and the ability to overcome adversity, disappointment and tragedy.

"I can assure you, brethren, everyone has problems — even football coaches," he said. "The ability we have to handle this adversity will determine the degree of success that we will have in life. To me, this is where the gospel can be the greatest of help to us."

Edwards, who was a bishop on BYU's campus while serving as an assistant coach and then served a mission with his wife Patti in New York City after retiring in 2003, concluded with his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

"Now brethren, in my career I have had many wonderful things happen to me, many more than I ever dreamed would ever happen," he said. "But I would like for you young brethren especially to know that all that has happened to me in my chosen profession is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the truly important things in my life. The testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ that I have, along with my wife and my family, are my most important possessions. And this testimony I bear to you in Jesus’ name, amen."

Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ryanwmcdonald.